Fajitas in Mesa

Mesa restaurants
Mesa restaurants that serve fajitas

Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap

9053 E Baseline Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.6 (72 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sizzling Fajita Salad$15.59
Spring Mix, Romaine, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Sizzling Onions, and Salsa Choose Steak, Grilled Chicken, Substitue Shrimp +$3.00
Lunch Sizzling Fajita Salad$11.99
Spring Mix, Romaine, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Sizzling Onions, and Salsa Choose Steak, Grilled Chicken, Substitue Shrimp +$3.00
Fajitas (1/2 Pound)$17.49
1/2 Pound of Meat served with Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Tio Oso's Borracho Beans and Cilantro. Choice of Steak, Grilled Chicken, Or Veggies. Sub Shrimp +$3
More about Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
Fat Willy's image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Fat Willy's

9937 E Baseline Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.2 (1215 reviews)
Takeout
Tequila Lime Chicken Fajitas$14.00
More about Fat Willy's
Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican image

 

Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican

1264 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa

Avg 3.5 (137 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Uno$21.50
Charbroiled Angus Skirt Steak or Chicken Breast, Served on a bed of grilled onions, Red & Green Bell Peppers, topped with Cilantro, Green Onions, lime, tomatoes, served with flour tortillas, rice , refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
More about Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap image

GRILL

Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap

1110 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.6 (291 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sizzling Fajita Salad$15.59
Spring Mix, Romaine, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Sizzling Onions, and Salsa Choose Steak, Grilled Chicken, Substitue Shrimp +$3.00
Lunch Sizzling Fajita Salad$11.99
Spring Mix, Romaine, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Sizzling Onions, and Salsa Choose Steak, Grilled Chicken, Substitue Shrimp +$3.00
Fajitas (1/2 Pound)$17.49
1/2 Pound of Meat served with Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Tio Oso's Borracho Beans and Cilantro. Choice of Steak, Grilled Chicken, Or Veggies. Sub Shrimp +$3
More about Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
Nando's Mexican Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nando's Mexican Cafe

6715 E. McDowell Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.3 (795 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Fajitas$17.50
Marinated strips of grilled steak w/ onions, tomatoes, green & red bell peppers. Served w/ rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & flour tortillas on the side.
Chicken Fajitas$17.50
Marinated strips of chicken grilled to perfection w/ onions, tomatoes, green & red bell peppers. Served w/ rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & flour tortillas on the side.
Fajita Philly$12.50
Thin slices of Steak or Chicken fajita meat grilled with onions and bell peppers served on a toasted French roll with chile con queso on the side. Served with fries.
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa image

FRENCH FRIES

Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa

2023 w Guadalupe rd, Mesa

Avg 4.1 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veg Fajita Din$15.95
Grilled sliced onions, bell peppers, and tomato wedges. Served with sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and flour tortillas.
Beef Fajita Din$17.95
Marinated Beef grilled with sliced onions, bell peppers, and tomato wedges. Served with sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and flour tortillas.
More about Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Boca Taqueria

1249 N Greenfield Rd Ste 104, Mesa

Avg 4.1 (626 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Burrito
Your choice of meat, grilled peppers & onions, & fresh guacamole.
Boca Fajitas:$14.00
Meat, rice, beans, grilled peppers & onions, sour cream, guac, tortillas
Low Carb Fajitas:$13.50
Meat, lettuce wraps, grilled peppers & onions, cheddar cheese, sour cream, & guac
More about Boca Taqueria
Item pic

TACOS

Boca Taqueria

10706 E. Point Twenty-Two Blvd Suite 112, Mesa

Avg 3 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Burrito
Your choice of meat, grilled peppers & onions, & fresh guacamole.
Boca Fajitas:$14.00
Meat, rice, beans, grilled peppers & onions, sour cream, guac, tortillas
Low Carb Fajitas:$13.50
Meat, lettuce wraps, grilled peppers & onions, cheddar cheese, sour cream, & guac
More about Boca Taqueria

