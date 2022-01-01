Fajitas in Mesa
Mesa restaurants that serve fajitas
PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
9053 E Baseline Rd, Mesa
|Sizzling Fajita Salad
|$15.59
Spring Mix, Romaine, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Sizzling Onions, and Salsa Choose Steak, Grilled Chicken, Substitue Shrimp +$3.00
|Lunch Sizzling Fajita Salad
|$11.99
Spring Mix, Romaine, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Sizzling Onions, and Salsa Choose Steak, Grilled Chicken, Substitue Shrimp +$3.00
|Fajitas (1/2 Pound)
|$17.49
1/2 Pound of Meat served with Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Tio Oso's Borracho Beans and Cilantro. Choice of Steak, Grilled Chicken, Or Veggies. Sub Shrimp +$3
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Fat Willy's
9937 E Baseline Rd, Mesa
|Tequila Lime Chicken Fajitas
|$14.00
Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican
1264 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa
|Fajita Uno
|$21.50
Charbroiled Angus Skirt Steak or Chicken Breast, Served on a bed of grilled onions, Red & Green Bell Peppers, topped with Cilantro, Green Onions, lime, tomatoes, served with flour tortillas, rice , refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
GRILL
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
1110 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa
|Sizzling Fajita Salad
|$15.59
Spring Mix, Romaine, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Sizzling Onions, and Salsa Choose Steak, Grilled Chicken, Substitue Shrimp +$3.00
|Lunch Sizzling Fajita Salad
|$11.99
Spring Mix, Romaine, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Sizzling Onions, and Salsa Choose Steak, Grilled Chicken, Substitue Shrimp +$3.00
|Fajitas (1/2 Pound)
|$17.49
1/2 Pound of Meat served with Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Tio Oso's Borracho Beans and Cilantro. Choice of Steak, Grilled Chicken, Or Veggies. Sub Shrimp +$3
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Nando's Mexican Cafe
6715 E. McDowell Rd, Mesa
|Steak Fajitas
|$17.50
Marinated strips of grilled steak w/ onions, tomatoes, green & red bell peppers. Served w/ rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & flour tortillas on the side.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$17.50
Marinated strips of chicken grilled to perfection w/ onions, tomatoes, green & red bell peppers. Served w/ rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & flour tortillas on the side.
|Fajita Philly
|$12.50
Thin slices of Steak or Chicken fajita meat grilled with onions and bell peppers served on a toasted French roll with chile con queso on the side. Served with fries.
FRENCH FRIES
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa
2023 w Guadalupe rd, Mesa
|Veg Fajita Din
|$15.95
Grilled sliced onions, bell peppers, and tomato wedges. Served with sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and flour tortillas.
|Beef Fajita Din
|$17.95
Marinated Beef grilled with sliced onions, bell peppers, and tomato wedges. Served with sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and flour tortillas.
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Boca Taqueria
1249 N Greenfield Rd Ste 104, Mesa
|Fajita Burrito
Your choice of meat, grilled peppers & onions, & fresh guacamole.
|Boca Fajitas:
|$14.00
Meat, rice, beans, grilled peppers & onions, sour cream, guac, tortillas
|Low Carb Fajitas:
|$13.50
Meat, lettuce wraps, grilled peppers & onions, cheddar cheese, sour cream, & guac
TACOS
Boca Taqueria
10706 E. Point Twenty-Two Blvd Suite 112, Mesa
|Fajita Burrito
Your choice of meat, grilled peppers & onions, & fresh guacamole.
|Boca Fajitas:
|$14.00
Meat, rice, beans, grilled peppers & onions, sour cream, guac, tortillas
|Low Carb Fajitas:
|$13.50
Meat, lettuce wraps, grilled peppers & onions, cheddar cheese, sour cream, & guac