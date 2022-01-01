Garlic bread in Mesa
Mesa restaurants that serve garlic bread
More about Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria
Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria
1960 W Baseline Rd, Mesa
|Penne Pasta with Garlic Bread
|$7.99
Penny Pasta served with our Jimmy & Joe's Marinara sauce, Garlic Bread and cheese.
Available toppings are Ground Beef, Meatballs and Chicken.
|Garlic Bread
|$2.99
|Cheese Ravioli with Garlic Bread
|$7.99
Cheese Ravioli served with our Jimmy & Joe's Marinara sauce, cheese and Garlic Bread.
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
PIZZA • SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
1947 N Lindsay Rd, Mesa
|Garlic Bread
|$4.99
Slices of toasted Italian bread topped with garlic butter. Served with a side of marinara
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$5.99
Slices of toasted Italian bread topped with garlic butter and melted mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara