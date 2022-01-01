Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Mesa

Go
Mesa restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Mesa
  • /
  • Grilled Chicken

Mesa restaurants that serve grilled chicken

The Brass Tap image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

1033 N. Dobson Road, Mesa

Avg 4.2 (385 reviews)
Takeout
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

1947 N Lindsay Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.4 (1293 reviews)
Takeout
Warm Harvest Grilled Chicken Large$15.99
Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and garlic. Topped with feta cheese and served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing on the side.
Gluten Free Penne Chicken Grilled$19.99
Gluten Free Penne Pasta tossed with a garlic cream sauce and almond slivers.
Fettucini Alfredo Chicken Grilled$18.99
Fettuccini tossed with our housemade Alfredo sauce.
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
The Hub Grill & Bar image

 

The Hub Grill & Bar

1860 South Stapley, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Grilled Chicken$5.50
More about The Hub Grill & Bar
12 West Brewing- Downtown Mesa image

 

12 West Brewing- Downtown Mesa

12 W Main St, Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Tacos$12.00
2 corn tortilla tacos - Zona braised chicken with avocado-cilantro crema, cotija cheese and pico. Served with tortilla chips & fire roasted salsa.
More about 12 West Brewing- Downtown Mesa

Browse other tasty dishes in Mesa

Salmon Salad

Taco Salad

Pies

Chilaquiles

Shrimp Basket

Cheesecake

California Burgers

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Mesa to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston