Lox in Mesa

Mesa restaurants
Mesa restaurants that serve lox

Outcast Doughnuts

104 West Main Street Suite 103, Mesa

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LOX$8.50
SERVED OPEN FACE WITH CREAM CHEESE, SALMON, CAPERS, ONION AND DILL
Arizona Bagels n Bialys

2060 South Power Road, Gilbert

Takeout
LOX CREAM CHEESE W/13 BAGELS/BIALYS$25.00
