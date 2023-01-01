Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lox in
Mesa
/
Mesa
/
Lox
Mesa restaurants that serve lox
Outcast Doughnuts
104 West Main Street Suite 103, Mesa
No reviews yet
LOX
$8.50
SERVED OPEN FACE WITH CREAM CHEESE, SALMON, CAPERS, ONION AND DILL
More about Outcast Doughnuts
Arizona Bagels n Bialys
2060 South Power Road, Gilbert
No reviews yet
LOX CREAM CHEESE W/13 BAGELS/BIALYS
$25.00
More about Arizona Bagels n Bialys
Browse other tasty dishes in Mesa
Chocolate Mousse
Mozzarella Sticks
Cheeseburgers
Fried Zucchini
Garlic Cheese Bread
Chicken Caesar Salad
Corn Dogs
Brisket
More near Mesa to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(371 restaurants)
Scottsdale
Avg 4.4
(174 restaurants)
Tempe
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Gilbert
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
Chandler
Avg 4.4
(81 restaurants)
Cave Creek
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Queen Creek
Avg 4
(15 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Apache Junction
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(371 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(142 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(33 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(656 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(647 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(451 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(469 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(86 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston