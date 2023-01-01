Mexican pizza in Mesa

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

B's Fiesta Kitchen

1157 N Ellsworth Rd #102, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mexican Pizza$12.95
A 12” flour tortilla crisped and topped with Monterey Jack cheese, seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, tomato, jalapeño, and green onion.
More about B's Fiesta Kitchen
Nando's Mexican Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nando's Mexican Cafe - Mesa

6715 E. McDowell Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.3 (795 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mexican Pizza$18.50
A toasted flour tortilla topped with chicken or beef. Layered with guacamole, chopped tomatoes, diced green chilies, shredded cheese and green onions.
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe - Mesa

