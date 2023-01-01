Mexican pizza in Mesa
Mesa restaurants that serve mexican pizza
B's Fiesta Kitchen
1157 N Ellsworth Rd #102, Mesa
|Mexican Pizza
|$12.95
A 12” flour tortilla crisped and topped with Monterey Jack cheese, seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, tomato, jalapeño, and green onion.
Nando's Mexican Cafe - Mesa
6715 E. McDowell Rd, Mesa
|Mexican Pizza
|$18.50
A toasted flour tortilla topped with chicken or beef. Layered with guacamole, chopped tomatoes, diced green chilies, shredded cheese and green onions.