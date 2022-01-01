Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milkshakes in Mesa

Mesa restaurants
Mesa restaurants that serve milkshakes

Fat Willy's image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Fat Willy's Family Sports Grill - Crismon

9937 E Baseline Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.2 (1215 reviews)
Takeout
Large Milkshake$5.00
More about Fat Willy's Family Sports Grill - Crismon
Fat Willy's image

GRILL

Fat Willy's - Viewpoint

650 N Hawes Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.1 (253 reviews)
Takeout
Large Milkshake$5.00
More about Fat Willy's - Viewpoint

