Nachos in Mesa

Mesa restaurants that serve nachos

The Brass Tap image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

1033 N. Dobson Road, Mesa

Avg 4.2 (385 reviews)
Takeout
Plain Nachos
Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Some Burros image

TACOS

Some Burros

5910 E Longbow Pkwy, Mesa

Avg 4.6 (1949 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pollo Fundido$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
Someburros Bowl$9.95
Meat of choice, rice, whole pinto beans, romaine lettuce, guacamole, tomato, and cheese
Combo #6$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
More about Some Burros
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap

9053 E Baseline Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.6 (72 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb$14.59
Grilled & Chilled Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Romaine, Bacon, Avocado, Boiled Eggs, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Diced Tomatoes, and Green Onions
Arizonan Slider$13.59
Turkey, Fresh Avocado, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Mustard
New Mexico$15.59
Green Chilies, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, and Ranch. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50
More about Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican image

 

Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican

1264 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa

Avg 3.5 (137 reviews)
Takeout
Street Taco Platter$11.25
Charbroiled skirt steak tacos (3), street style, with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and fresh lime
Cheese Crisp*$8.95
Crispy flour Tortilla topped With melted Monterey Jack cheese and fresh cilantro (* Limited time pricing)
Nachos Mi Amigos$10.75
Nacho chips topped with re-fried beans, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and jalapeños
More about Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap image

GRILL

Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap

1110 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.6 (291 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Prime Rib$15.99
Angus Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Jack Cheese, and Mayo
Cobb$14.59
Grilled & Chilled Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Romaine, Bacon, Avocado, Boiled Eggs, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Diced Tomatoes, and Green Onions
Buffalo Chicken Tenders$13.49
Ranch, UB's Ale BBQ or Honey Mustard
More about Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
Handlebar Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Handlebar Diner

5149 S Inspirian Parkway, Mesa

Avg 3.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Backyard Burger$14.50
House blend angus patty, cheddar, bacon, coleslaw, tomato, onion ring, jack daniels bbq sauce
12 Bone-In Chicken Wings$19.00
Brined and double fried bone-in chicken wings. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing and farm fresh veggies.
Handlebar Burger$13.50
House blend angus patty, white American, grilled onions, farm greens, tomato, comeback sauce.
More about Handlebar Diner
Nachos image

 

Some Burros

2836 S Signal Butte Rd, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$6.55
More about Some Burros

