Nachos in Mesa
Mesa restaurants that serve nachos
More about The Brass Tap
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
1033 N. Dobson Road, Mesa
|Plain Nachos
|Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
More about Some Burros
TACOS
Some Burros
5910 E Longbow Pkwy, Mesa
|Pollo Fundido
|$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
|Someburros Bowl
|$9.95
Meat of choice, rice, whole pinto beans, romaine lettuce, guacamole, tomato, and cheese
|Combo #6
|$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
More about Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
9053 E Baseline Rd, Mesa
|Cobb
|$14.59
Grilled & Chilled Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Romaine, Bacon, Avocado, Boiled Eggs, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Diced Tomatoes, and Green Onions
|Arizonan Slider
|$13.59
Turkey, Fresh Avocado, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Mustard
|New Mexico
|$15.59
Green Chilies, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, and Ranch. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50
More about Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican
Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican
1264 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa
|Street Taco Platter
|$11.25
Charbroiled skirt steak tacos (3), street style, with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and fresh lime
|Cheese Crisp*
|$8.95
Crispy flour Tortilla topped With melted Monterey Jack cheese and fresh cilantro (* Limited time pricing)
|Nachos Mi Amigos
|$10.75
Nacho chips topped with re-fried beans, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and jalapeños
More about Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
GRILL
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
1110 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa
|Prime Rib
|$15.99
Angus Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Jack Cheese, and Mayo
|Cobb
|$14.59
Grilled & Chilled Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Romaine, Bacon, Avocado, Boiled Eggs, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Diced Tomatoes, and Green Onions
|Buffalo Chicken Tenders
|$13.49
Ranch, UB's Ale BBQ or Honey Mustard
More about Handlebar Diner
FRENCH FRIES
Handlebar Diner
5149 S Inspirian Parkway, Mesa
|Backyard Burger
|$14.50
House blend angus patty, cheddar, bacon, coleslaw, tomato, onion ring, jack daniels bbq sauce
|12 Bone-In Chicken Wings
|$19.00
Brined and double fried bone-in chicken wings. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing and farm fresh veggies.
|Handlebar Burger
|$13.50
House blend angus patty, white American, grilled onions, farm greens, tomato, comeback sauce.