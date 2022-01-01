Penne in Mesa
Mesa restaurants that serve penne
Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria
1960 W Baseline Rd, Mesa
|Penne Pasta with Garlic Bread
|$7.99
Penny Pasta served with our Jimmy & Joe's Marinara sauce, Garlic Bread and cheese.
Available toppings are Ground Beef, Meatballs and Chicken.
PIZZA • SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
1947 N Lindsay Rd, Mesa
|Gluten Free Penne Pasta
|$15.99
Gluten Free Penne pasta and your favorite sauce.
|Gluten Free Penne Chicken Grilled
|$19.99
Gluten Free Penne Pasta tossed with a garlic cream sauce and almond slivers.