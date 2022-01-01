Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Mesa

Go
Mesa restaurants
Toast

Mesa restaurants that serve penne

Item pic

 

Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria

1960 W Baseline Rd, Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne Pasta with Garlic Bread$7.99
Penny Pasta served with our Jimmy & Joe's Marinara sauce, Garlic Bread and cheese.
Available toppings are Ground Beef, Meatballs and Chicken.
More about Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

1947 N Lindsay Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.4 (1293 reviews)
Takeout
Gluten Free Penne Pasta$15.99
Gluten Free Penne pasta and your favorite sauce.
Gluten Free Penne Chicken Grilled$19.99
Gluten Free Penne Pasta tossed with a garlic cream sauce and almond slivers.
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

Browse other tasty dishes in Mesa

Carne Asada Tacos

Egg Rolls

Sirloin Steaks

Cheeseburgers

Cannolis

Chicken Tenders

Burritos

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Mesa to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston