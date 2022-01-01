Pies in Mesa
Mesa restaurants that serve pies
More about Cornish Pasty Co.- Mesa
Cornish Pasty Co.- Mesa
1941 W Guadalupe Rd #101, Mesa
|Carne Adovada
|$14.00
New Mexican style pork red chili stew, Mexican rice, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.
|Oven Chips (GF, Available Vegan)
|$5.00
Hand cut British style chips, cooked in the oven with cracked pepper and sea salt.
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$13.00
Chicken, carrots, red potato, green beans, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy.
More about Worth Takeaway
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Worth Takeaway
218 West Main Street, Mesa
|Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$13.00
Crispy chicken breast, thick cut bacon, house ranch, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, on brioche.
|Buffalo Chicken
|$12.50
Crispy chicken breast in buffalo sauce, carrot celery slaw, ranch spread, bleu cheese crumbles, on soft ciabatta.
|Turkey Bacon Club
|$12.50
House roasted turkey, sriracha candied bacon, dressed greens, tomato, sriracha aioli, avocado, on City Bakery ciabatta.