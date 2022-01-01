Pies in Mesa

Cornish Pasty Co.- Mesa image

 

Cornish Pasty Co.- Mesa

1941 W Guadalupe Rd #101, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Adovada$14.00
New Mexican style pork red chili stew, Mexican rice, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.
Oven Chips (GF, Available Vegan)$5.00
Hand cut British style chips, cooked in the oven with cracked pepper and sea salt.
Chicken Pot Pie$13.00
Chicken, carrots, red potato, green beans, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy.
More about Cornish Pasty Co.- Mesa
Worth Takeaway image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Worth Takeaway

218 West Main Street, Mesa

Avg 5 (2359 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Ranch$13.00
Crispy chicken breast, thick cut bacon, house ranch, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, on brioche.
Buffalo Chicken$12.50
Crispy chicken breast in buffalo sauce, carrot celery slaw, ranch spread, bleu cheese crumbles, on soft ciabatta.
Turkey Bacon Club$12.50
House roasted turkey, sriracha candied bacon, dressed greens, tomato, sriracha aioli, avocado, on City Bakery ciabatta.
More about Worth Takeaway
Baby Kay's Cajun Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

Baby Kay's Cajun Kitchen

2051 S. Dobson Rd Suite 18, Mesa

Avg 4.7 (1532 reviews)
Takeout
Half Seafood Po' Boy & Cup of Gumbo$13.50
Po'boy Side Salad$1.50
Ala Jambalaya$5.75
More about Baby Kay's Cajun Kitchen

