Pupusa in Mesa

Go
Mesa restaurants
Toast

Mesa restaurants that serve pupusa

Salvadoreno Restaurant #4 image

FRENCH FRIES

Salvadoreno Restaurant #4

303 E Southern Ave, Mesa

Avg 4.4 (1265 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
3 Pupusa Combo$11.95
3 Pupusas of your choice with choice of 2 sides
Yuca Frita$7.95
Fried or steamed yuca with fried pork.
Sandwich de Pollo$5.95
Shredded chicken sandwich.
More about Salvadoreno Restaurant #4
Salvadoreño Restaurant #1 image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Salvadoreño Restaurant #1

330 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa

Avg 4 (455 reviews)
Takeout
2 Pupusa Combo$10.95
Choice of Two Pupusas and Two Sides
Tamales$3.60
Salvadoran style tamales wrapped in plantain leaves.
-chicken
-chipilin and cheese
-refried beans
Pastelitos$6.50
Salvadoran savory empanadas
-ground beef
0r
-potato and cheese
More about Salvadoreño Restaurant #1

Browse other tasty dishes in Mesa

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

Philly Cheesesteaks

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Carne Asada Tacos

Fish Tacos

Chai Lattes

Chicken Fried Steaks

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Mesa to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston