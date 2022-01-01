Pupusa in Mesa
Mesa restaurants that serve pupusa
FRENCH FRIES
Salvadoreno Restaurant #4
303 E Southern Ave, Mesa
|3 Pupusa Combo
|$11.95
3 Pupusas of your choice with choice of 2 sides
|Yuca Frita
|$7.95
Fried or steamed yuca with fried pork.
|Sandwich de Pollo
|$5.95
Shredded chicken sandwich.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Salvadoreño Restaurant #1
330 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa
|2 Pupusa Combo
|$10.95
Choice of Two Pupusas and Two Sides
|Tamales
|$3.60
Salvadoran style tamales wrapped in plantain leaves.
-chicken
-chipilin and cheese
-refried beans
|Pastelitos
|$6.50
Salvadoran savory empanadas
-ground beef
0r
-potato and cheese