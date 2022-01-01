Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Mesa

Mesa restaurants
Mesa restaurants that serve salmon salad

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

1947 N Lindsay Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.4 (1293 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad Blackened Large$18.99
Spinach, roma tomatoes, goat cheese, onions. Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing served on the side.
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Boca Taqueria

1249 N Greenfield Rd Ste 104, Mesa

Avg 4.1 (626 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Salad$12.50
Leafy greens, grilled salmon, orange slices, mango salsa, purple onion, dressing (cinnamon basil recommended)
Item pic

TACOS

Boca Taqueria

10706 E. Point Twenty-Two Blvd Suite 112, Mesa

Avg 3 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Salad$12.50
Leafy greens, grilled salmon, orange slices, mango salsa, purple onion, dressing (cinnamon basil recommended)
