Salmon salad in Mesa
Mesa restaurants that serve salmon salad
PIZZA • SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
1947 N Lindsay Rd, Mesa
|Salmon Salad Blackened Large
|$18.99
Spinach, roma tomatoes, goat cheese, onions. Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing served on the side.
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Boca Taqueria
1249 N Greenfield Rd Ste 104, Mesa
|Salmon Salad
|$12.50
Leafy greens, grilled salmon, orange slices, mango salsa, purple onion, dressing (cinnamon basil recommended)