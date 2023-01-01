Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Mesa

Mesa restaurants
Mesa restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Nando's Mexican Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nando's Mexican Cafe - Mesa

6715 E. McDowell Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.3 (795 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fajitas$19.50
Marinated shrimp (8) grilled to perfection w/ onions, tomatoes, green & red bell peppers. Served w/ rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & flour tortillas on the side.
Shrimp fajita Burro$16.00
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe - Mesa
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa image

FRENCH FRIES

Rosita's Fine Mexican Food - Mesa

2023 w Guadalupe rd, Mesa

Avg 4.1 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fajita Din$22.95
Shrimp grilled with sliced onions, bell peppers, and tomato wedges. Served with sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and flour tortillas.
More about Rosita's Fine Mexican Food - Mesa

