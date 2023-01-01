Shrimp fajitas in Mesa
Mesa restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe - Mesa
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Nando's Mexican Cafe - Mesa
6715 E. McDowell Rd, Mesa
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$19.50
Marinated shrimp (8) grilled to perfection w/ onions, tomatoes, green & red bell peppers. Served w/ rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & flour tortillas on the side.
|Shrimp fajita Burro
|$16.00
More about Rosita's Fine Mexican Food - Mesa
FRENCH FRIES
Rosita's Fine Mexican Food - Mesa
2023 w Guadalupe rd, Mesa
|Shrimp Fajita Din
|$22.95
Shrimp grilled with sliced onions, bell peppers, and tomato wedges. Served with sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and flour tortillas.