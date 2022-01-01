Street tacos in Mesa
Mesa restaurants that serve street tacos
Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican
1264 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa
|Street Taco Platter
|$11.25
Charbroiled skirt steak tacos (3), street style, with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and fresh lime
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa
2023 w Guadalupe rd, Mesa
|4. Four Street Taco Platter
|$13.95
Your choice of (Four) Shredded Beef or Shredded Chicken Tacos OR (Four) Pork Carnitas Tacos served on soft corn tortillas with onioins and cilantro. Served with one side of your choice.
Boca Taqueria
1249 N Greenfield Rd Ste 104, Mesa
|Street Taco Platter