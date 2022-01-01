Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Mesa

Go
Mesa restaurants
Toast

Mesa restaurants that serve taco salad

Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican image

 

Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican

1264 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa

Avg 3.5 (137 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$13.50
Tortilla shell filled with your Choice of Protein with mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cheese, whole pinto beans and sour cream,
More about Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican
Nando's Mexican Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nando's Mexican Cafe

6715 E. McDowell Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.3 (795 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$12.50
Mixed salad served in a tortilla bowl w/ your choice of beef or chicken. Topped w/ chopped tomatoes, cheese and green onions. Served with Roasted Bell Pepper Dressing on the side.
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa image

FRENCH FRIES

Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa

2023 w Guadalupe rd, Mesa

Avg 4.1 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rosita's Taco Salad
A crisp flour tortilla shell filled with garden salad, topped with cheese, tomatoes, olives, sour cream & guacamole.
More about Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa
Fat Willy's image

GRILL

Fat Willy's

650 N Hawes Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.1 (253 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$9.00
More about Fat Willy's

Browse other tasty dishes in Mesa

Chicken Tenders

Bread Pudding

Cheesecake

Sweet Potato Fries

Turkey Wraps

Pastelito

Grilled Chicken

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Mesa to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston