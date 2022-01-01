Taco salad in Mesa
Mesa restaurants that serve taco salad
Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican
1264 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa
|Taco Salad
|$13.50
Tortilla shell filled with your Choice of Protein with mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cheese, whole pinto beans and sour cream,
Nando's Mexican Cafe
6715 E. McDowell Rd, Mesa
|Taco Salad
|$12.50
Mixed salad served in a tortilla bowl w/ your choice of beef or chicken. Topped w/ chopped tomatoes, cheese and green onions. Served with Roasted Bell Pepper Dressing on the side.
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa
2023 w Guadalupe rd, Mesa
|Rosita's Taco Salad
A crisp flour tortilla shell filled with garden salad, topped with cheese, tomatoes, olives, sour cream & guacamole.