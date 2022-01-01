Tacos in Mesa
Mesa restaurants that serve tacos
More about The Brass Tap
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
1033 N. Dobson Road, Mesa
|2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
|2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
|2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
More about Some Burros
TACOS
Some Burros
5910 E Longbow Pkwy, Mesa
|Pollo Fundido
|$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
|Someburros Bowl
|$9.95
Meat of choice, rice, whole pinto beans, romaine lettuce, guacamole, tomato, and cheese
|Combo #6
|$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
More about Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican
Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican
1264 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa
|Street Taco Platter
|$11.25
Charbroiled skirt steak tacos (3), street style, with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and fresh lime
|Cheese Crisp*
|$8.95
Crispy flour Tortilla topped With melted Monterey Jack cheese and fresh cilantro (* Limited time pricing)
|Nachos Mi Amigos
|$10.75
Nacho chips topped with re-fried beans, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and jalapeños
More about Fat Willy's
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Fat Willy's
2250 S Buttercup, Mesa
|Irish Egg Rolls
|$11.00
|Taco Salad
|$9.00
|California Burger
|$13.50
More about Boca Taqueria
Boca Taqueria
1249 N Greenfield Rd Ste 104, Mesa
|Chicken Taco
|$2.50
shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, pico
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.25
Carne asada, chopped onion, & cilantro
|Cheese Crisp
|$5.00
Open faced & crispy
More about Boca Taqueria
TACOS
Boca Taqueria
10706 E. Point Twenty-Two Blvd Suite 112, Mesa
|Mini Chimis
|$7.50
4 mini chimis - 2 bean & cheese and 2 chicken & cheese served with queso dip
|Salmon Taco
|$5.25
Grilled salmon, orange mango salsa, cheese
|Cheese Crisp
|$5.00
Open faced & crispy