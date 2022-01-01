Tacos in Mesa

Mesa restaurants that serve tacos

2 Blackened Cod Tacos image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

1033 N. Dobson Road, Mesa

Avg 4.2 (385 reviews)
Takeout
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Some Burros image

TACOS

Some Burros

5910 E Longbow Pkwy, Mesa

Avg 4.6 (1949 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pollo Fundido$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
Someburros Bowl$9.95
Meat of choice, rice, whole pinto beans, romaine lettuce, guacamole, tomato, and cheese
Combo #6$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
More about Some Burros
Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican image

 

Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican

1264 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa

Avg 3.5 (137 reviews)
Takeout
Street Taco Platter$11.25
Charbroiled skirt steak tacos (3), street style, with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and fresh lime
Cheese Crisp*$8.95
Crispy flour Tortilla topped With melted Monterey Jack cheese and fresh cilantro (* Limited time pricing)
Nachos Mi Amigos$10.75
Nacho chips topped with re-fried beans, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and jalapeños
More about Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican
Fat Willy's image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Fat Willy's

2250 S Buttercup, Mesa

Avg 4.1 (194 reviews)
Takeout
Irish Egg Rolls$11.00
Taco Salad$9.00
California Burger$13.50
More about Fat Willy's
Boca Taqueria image

 

Boca Taqueria

1249 N Greenfield Rd Ste 104, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Taco$2.50
shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, pico
Carne Asada Taco$4.25
Carne asada, chopped onion, & cilantro
Cheese Crisp$5.00
Open faced & crispy
More about Boca Taqueria
Boca Taqueria image

TACOS

Boca Taqueria

10706 E. Point Twenty-Two Blvd Suite 112, Mesa

Avg 3 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mini Chimis$7.50
4 mini chimis - 2 bean & cheese and 2 chicken & cheese served with queso dip
Salmon Taco$5.25
Grilled salmon, orange mango salsa, cheese
Cheese Crisp$5.00
Open faced & crispy
More about Boca Taqueria
Item pic

 

Some Burros

2836 S Signal Butte Rd, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Taco$3.25
Ground Beef Potato Taco$3.25
Chicken Taco$2.25
More about Some Burros

