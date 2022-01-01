Tamales in Mesa

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salvadoreno Restaurant #4 image

FRENCH FRIES

Salvadoreno Restaurant #4

303 E Southern Ave, Mesa

Avg 4.4 (1265 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1 Tamal de Elote (No Crema)$3.60
3 Tamales Combo$9.95
More about Salvadoreno Restaurant #4
Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican image

 

Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican

1264 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa

Avg 3.5 (137 reviews)
Takeout
A la Cart Red Tamale$8.15
One red beef tamale topped with sauce, cheese, pico de gallo & sour cream
A la Cart Green Tamale$8.15
One green corn tamale topped with sauce, cheese, pico de gallo & sour cream
Tamale Platter$15.75
Two tamales (green corn or red beef), topped with sauce, cheese, pico de gallo & sour cream, served with rice and beans.
More about Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican
Tamales image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Salvadoreño Restaurant #1

330 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa

Avg 4 (455 reviews)
Takeout
Tamales$3.60
Salvadoran style tamales wrapped in plantain leaves.
-chicken
-chipilin and cheese
-refried beans
3 Tamales Combo$9.95
Choice of 3 Salvadoran style tamales wrapped in plantain leaves
-chicken
-chipilin and cheese
-refried beans
1 Tamal de Elote (No Crema)$2.75
1 Corn Tamal, no Crema
More about Salvadoreño Restaurant #1
Nando's Mexican Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nando's Mexican Cafe

6715 E. McDowell Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.3 (795 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Tamale$6.95
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa image

FRENCH FRIES

Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa

2023 w Guadalupe rd, Mesa

Avg 4.1 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green Corn Tamale$5.99
Your choice of a house made Red Beef or Green Corn Tamale smothered in our red, green, or white sauce.
More about Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Boca Taqueria

1249 N Greenfield Rd Ste 104, Mesa

Avg 4.1 (626 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tamale Plate$8.00
Green corn tamale smothered in green enchilada sauce & cheese, rice & beans
Tamale A La Carte$3.50
Green Corn Tamale served in husk
More about Boca Taqueria
Item pic

TACOS

Boca Taqueria

10706 E. Point Twenty-Two Blvd Suite 112, Mesa

Avg 3 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tamale Plate$8.00
Green corn tamale smothered in green enchilada sauce & cheese, rice & beans
Tamale A La Carte$3.50
Green Corn Tamale served in husk
More about Boca Taqueria

