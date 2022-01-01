Tamales in Mesa
Mesa restaurants that serve tamales
More about Salvadoreno Restaurant #4
FRENCH FRIES
Salvadoreno Restaurant #4
303 E Southern Ave, Mesa
|1 Tamal de Elote (No Crema)
|$3.60
|3 Tamales Combo
|$9.95
More about Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican
Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican
1264 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa
|A la Cart Red Tamale
|$8.15
One red beef tamale topped with sauce, cheese, pico de gallo & sour cream
|A la Cart Green Tamale
|$8.15
One green corn tamale topped with sauce, cheese, pico de gallo & sour cream
|Tamale Platter
|$15.75
Two tamales (green corn or red beef), topped with sauce, cheese, pico de gallo & sour cream, served with rice and beans.
More about Salvadoreño Restaurant #1
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Salvadoreño Restaurant #1
330 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa
|Tamales
|$3.60
Salvadoran style tamales wrapped in plantain leaves.
-chicken
-chipilin and cheese
-refried beans
|3 Tamales Combo
|$9.95
Choice of 3 Salvadoran style tamales wrapped in plantain leaves
-chicken
-chipilin and cheese
-refried beans
|1 Tamal de Elote (No Crema)
|$2.75
1 Corn Tamal, no Crema
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Nando's Mexican Cafe
6715 E. McDowell Rd, Mesa
|Pork Tamale
|$6.95
More about Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa
FRENCH FRIES
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa
2023 w Guadalupe rd, Mesa
|Green Corn Tamale
|$5.99
Your choice of a house made Red Beef or Green Corn Tamale smothered in our red, green, or white sauce.
More about Boca Taqueria
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Boca Taqueria
1249 N Greenfield Rd Ste 104, Mesa
|Tamale Plate
|$8.00
Green corn tamale smothered in green enchilada sauce & cheese, rice & beans
|Tamale A La Carte
|$3.50
Green Corn Tamale served in husk