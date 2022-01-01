Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tiramisu in
Mesa
/
Mesa
/
Tiramisu
Mesa restaurants that serve tiramisu
Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria - Mesa
1960 W Baseline Rd, Mesa
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$3.99
More about Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria - Mesa
PIZZA • SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante - Mesa
1947 N Lindsay Rd, Mesa
Avg 4.4
(1293 reviews)
Tiramisu
$6.49
Espresso soaked lady fingers layered with creamy mascarpone cheese topped with grated chocolate and dusted with powdered sugar.
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante - Mesa
Browse other tasty dishes in Mesa
Cheese Pizza
Crispy Chicken
Fish Tacos
Vanilla Ice Cream
Fried Zucchini
Club Salad
Carne Asada Tacos
Taquitos
More near Mesa to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(275 restaurants)
Scottsdale
Avg 4.4
(112 restaurants)
Tempe
Avg 4.4
(94 restaurants)
Gilbert
Avg 4.3
(83 restaurants)
Chandler
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Cave Creek
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Queen Creek
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Apache Junction
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(275 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(103 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(515 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(529 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(343 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(344 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston