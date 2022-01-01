Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Mesa

Mesa restaurants
Mesa restaurants that serve tortas

Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican image

 

Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican

1264 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa

Avg 3.5 (137 reviews)
Takeout
Torta Monterey$11.25
Charbroiled chicken breast with melted Jack cheese, chile strips, mayo, & avocado in a Telera roll, served with a pickle and fries or salad
More about Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa image

FRENCH FRIES

Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa

2023 w Guadalupe rd, Mesa

Avg 4.1 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Torta
Pan Telara, sliced open and spread with Refried Beans on half, Crema Mexicana on the other half, then stuff it with your favorite filling. Garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, & onion.
More about Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa

