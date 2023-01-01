Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Wedge salad in
Mesa
/
Mesa
/
Wedge Salad
Mesa restaurants that serve wedge salad
The Hub Grill & Bar - Stapley
1860 South Stapley, Mesa
No reviews yet
Wedge Salad
$13.99
More about The Hub Grill & Bar - Stapley
The Hub Grill & Bar- McDowell - 6655 East McDowell Road
6655 East McDowell Road, Mesa
No reviews yet
Wedge Salad
$13.99
More about The Hub Grill & Bar- McDowell - 6655 East McDowell Road
Browse other tasty dishes in Mesa
Muffins
Caesar Salad
Ham Sandwiches
French Fries
Fajitas
Fried Zucchini
Mexican Pizza
Pupusa
More near Mesa to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(359 restaurants)
Scottsdale
Avg 4.4
(165 restaurants)
Tempe
Avg 4.4
(110 restaurants)
Gilbert
Avg 4.3
(98 restaurants)
Chandler
Avg 4.4
(81 restaurants)
Cave Creek
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Queen Creek
Avg 4
(15 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Apache Junction
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(359 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(140 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(32 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(637 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(604 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(442 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(446 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(82 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston