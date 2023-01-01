Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Mesa

Go
Mesa restaurants
Toast

Mesa restaurants that serve wedge salad

The Hub Grill & Bar image

 

The Hub Grill & Bar - Stapley

1860 South Stapley, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wedge Salad$13.99
More about The Hub Grill & Bar - Stapley
Main pic

 

The Hub Grill & Bar- McDowell - 6655 East McDowell Road

6655 East McDowell Road, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wedge Salad$13.99
More about The Hub Grill & Bar- McDowell - 6655 East McDowell Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Mesa

Muffins

Caesar Salad

Ham Sandwiches

French Fries

Fajitas

Fried Zucchini

Mexican Pizza

Pupusa

Map

More near Mesa to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (98 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (140 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (32 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (637 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (442 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (446 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston