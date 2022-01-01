Go
Mesa Azteca Restaurant

Authentic Mexican Restaurant Right In The Heart of Bushwick!
Mesa Azteca is a family-owned Restaurant right in the heart of Bushwick. Join us for a fiesta of good eating with vegan-friendly options, craft cocktails, and a proudly large selection of Agave Spirits.

91 Wyckoff Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (368 reviews)

Popular Items

Pico de Gallo$5.00
Rice$4.00
Buffalo Wings$11.00
Cheese Enchiladas$16.75
served with rice and beans.
Carnitas Taco$4.50
Black Beans$4.00
Frozen Margarita 32oz$25.00
Chicken Mole Enchiladas$20.00
Chicken and homemade mole sauce. Topped with Onions, Radish, Mexican Cheese and Sesame Seeds. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Suizas$18.75
Chicken in adobo sauce. Topped with green sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Al Pastor Quesadilla$13.50
Spicy pork and pineapple, topped with salsa verde, crema and cotija cheese. Served with side of salad.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

91 Wyckoff Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
