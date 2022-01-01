Go
Mesa Grande Taqueria LLC image
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mesa Grande Taqueria LLC

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

100 Genesee Street

Auburn, NY 13021

Popular Items

Chips$1.60
Thick corn tortillas, hand cut and fried.
Chips & Small Queso$4.05
Thick corn tortillas, hand cut and fried. With homemade queso.
Burrito Bowl
A burrito without the tortilla, in a bowl.
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, cooked til crisp with meat and cheese,served with a side of sour cream, and salsa.
Chips & Salsa$3.30
Thick corn tortillas, hand cut and fried. With your choice of homemade salsa.
Chips & Large Queso$6.45
Thick corn tortillas, hand cut and fried. With homemade queso.
Salad
Bed of lettuce with beans,meat,cheese,sour cream, and salsa. Topped with crispy corn tortilla strips and your choice of dressing.
Burrito
Flour tortilla, rice, beans, meat, cheese, sour cream, salsa, and lettuce.
Tacos (3)
Soft flour or crispy corn tortillas, meat, cheese, sour cream, salsa, and lettuce.
Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, beans, meat, cheese, sour cream, salsa, and lettuce.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

100 Genesee Street, Auburn NY 13021

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Octane Social House

We are a local farm-to-table restaurant and coffee house providing education, entertainment, and reasons to be social; supporting the community through a variety of ways.

Cafe 108

In 2005, Auburn Public Theater (APT) was established by five close friends who were following a vision to bring people together through affordable access to the arts and arts education. Part of that vision included the creation of a community table. Cafe 108 is that community gathering space, which provides healthy, sustainably grown, delicious food. Every dollar spent in the cafe is a dollar earned for APT, allowing the theater to continue its mission far into the future.

Belvedere Lounge

Red Rooster Pub & Eatery

Mesa Grande Taqueria LLC

