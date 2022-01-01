Mesa Grande Taqueria LLC
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
100 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY 13021
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
100 Genesee Street, Auburn NY 13021
Nearby restaurants
Octane Social House
We are a local farm-to-table restaurant and coffee house providing education, entertainment, and reasons to be social; supporting the community through a variety of ways.
Cafe 108
In 2005, Auburn Public Theater (APT) was established by five close friends who were following a vision to bring people together through affordable access to the arts and arts education. Part of that vision included the creation of a community table. Cafe 108 is that community gathering space, which provides healthy, sustainably grown, delicious food. Every dollar spent in the cafe is a dollar earned for APT, allowing the theater to continue its mission far into the future.
Belvedere Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Red Rooster Pub & Eatery
Come in and enjoy!