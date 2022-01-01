Mesa Loca
Come in and enjoy!
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
2645 Erie Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2645 Erie Ave
Cincinnati OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Dear Restaurant + Butchery
Come on in and enjoy!
Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
E+O Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
NHB - Hyde Park
Craft Beer + Scratch Made Pizza, Subs & Salads. Located right in the heart of Hyde Park square. North High Brewing is the place to be!