Mesa Loca

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

2645 Erie Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (63 reviews)

Popular Items

Guacamole$10.00
avocado, serrano chili, lime, cilantro, sea salt with chips
ELOTE$9.00
charred sweet corn chili tajin, aioli, cotija, lime
Elote$11.00
Mesa Margarita$10.00
viva agave! tequila, triple sec, grand gala, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime
MUST BE 21 TO ORDER
Please no modifiers or substitutions
Must show Valid ID
Guacamole$11.00
Pollo Tacos$11.00
Queso$9.00
Carnitas Tacos$13.00
Manchego Rice$11.00
Spicy Beef Tacos$13.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2645 Erie Ave

Cincinnati OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

