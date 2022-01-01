MesaMar Seafood Table
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:30 PM
1626 Reviews
$$
264 Giralda Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
Location
264 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables FL 33134
Nearby restaurants
Tur Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!!
77 Sport Bar
Try the coldest beer in town.
Cocktails I Food
La Palomina
La Palomina is an Argentinian Author Parrilla. Featuring traditional steak cuts and influenced by international cuisine.
Cebada
Come in and enjoy!