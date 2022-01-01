Go
Toast

The Tomahawk

2225 North Lagro Road

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2225 North Lagro Road

Marion IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

DON'S TAP

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Obi's Barbecue

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Los Amores

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Imagine Burgers

No reviews yet

Imagine Burgers & Brew is a from-scratch restaurant and bar, specializing in burgers, brews, and more! Serving high-quality, locally sourced food with top-notch service, we're dedicated to the vitality of our local community. Perfectly located in historic downtown Converse, Indiana.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston