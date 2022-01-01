Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico

Large Platter 10 Rolls

To customize your platter, please select options like “brown rice’’ or ‘’soy paper’’ below, write in the notes section on the bottom of the page what rolls you want the customization to apply to.

Feeds approx 8-10 ppl*

Includes 5 special house rolls & 5 regular rolls, neatly displayed and plated. Also includes wasabi & ginger, soy sauce, house sauces, & chop sticks. Rolls contain sesame seeds.

ALLOW AT LEAST 40-60 MIN PREP TIME FOR EACH PLATTER

