Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico

Most Unique Sushi Experience,
Combining Sushi Rolls~Tempura~Sashimi~Salads~Kosher with Take Out~Delivery All in One.

8948 W Pico Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Japanese Pizza$12.99
6pc. spicy tuna over crispy rice, topped with avocado, nacho jalapeno, & our house sauces
Miso Soup$5.99
soy bean miso soup with mushrooms, green onions, & tofu
Poke Bowl BYO$15.99
Customize and create the perfect Bowl that suits You!
Sauces & dressing come on the side.
Salmon Roll$8.99
8pc raw salmon, avocado, cucumber, & sesame seeds
Large 10 Roll 1/2 & 1/2 Platter$99.99
Large Platter 10 Rolls
To customize your platter, please select options like “brown rice’’ or ‘’soy paper’’ below, write in the notes section on the bottom of the page what rolls you want the customization to apply to.
Feeds approx 8-10 ppl*
Includes 5 special house rolls & 5 regular rolls, neatly displayed and plated. Also includes wasabi & ginger, soy sauce, house sauces, & chop sticks. Rolls contain sesame seeds.
ALLOW AT LEAST 40-60 MIN PREP TIME FOR EACH PLATTER
California Roll$7.99
8pc kani, avocado, cucumber, & sesame seeds
Regular Roll Bento Box$15.99
Choice of any:
•Regular Roll
•Miso Soup or Edamame
•Salad
•Appetizer
•Side of Rice
•Add a Combo Drink starting at $1
Baked Salmon Roll$9.99
8pc baked salmon, avocado, cucumber, & sesame seeds
Edamame$5.99
steamed soybeans tossed in kosher salt
Avocado Roll$6.99
8 pc avocado roll with sesame seeds
Location

8948 W Pico Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

