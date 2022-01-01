Go
Meskerem Ethiopian Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

3210 S Grand Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1255 reviews)

Popular Items

Azifa$7.00
Whole brown lentils blended with diced onions, green peppers are coarsely mashed in an Ethiopian mustard vinaigrette.
Timatim Fitfit$7.00
Pieces of injera are mixed with chopped tomatoes, fresh green peppers, onions, olive oil and vinegar. (Served cold)
Timatim Salad$6.00
Chopped tomatoes, onions, green peppers mixed with house dressing.
Vegetable #2$12.00
Fresh cabbage, potatoes, and carrots sauteed with garlic, ginger and curry.
Shiro Wat$12.00
Ground, highly seasoned chickpeas in berbere sauce.
Sambosa - Lentil$5.00
Lentil mixed with hot green peppers, onions and garlic are stuffed in homemade thin flat bread. (served hot)
Sambosa - Beef$5.00
Chopped prime beef mixed with hot green peppers, onions, and garlic are stuffed in homemade thin flat bread. (served hot)
Miser Wat$12.00
Split lentils with garlic, onions, olive oil and finished with berbere sauce.
Ext M Alecha$2.99
Miser Alecha$12.00
Split lentils marinated in ginger, garlic, onions, olive oil, curry and then cooked to perfection. (mild)
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3210 S Grand Blvd

St. Louis MO

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

