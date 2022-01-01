Meson Sabika
Located just west of downtown Naperville, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the pristine four-acre estate and beautiful mansion welcome you before you reach the driveway. Whether you dine in one of the mansion’s eight dining rooms decorated in traditional Spanish décor, attend a wedding or corporate event in the pavilion, or sit out back on the patio, the cuisine of Spain and delicious drinks make for an unparalleled dining experience. For a quiet, romantic dining experience we recommend a week night reservation. The small mansion rooms fill up on the weekends, making for a more lively dining experience. Our dress code is "proper casual/casual dressy." Gentlemen, we respectfully ask that you cover up your arms (no tank tops). And ladies, we ask that the majority of your midriff is covered (no bandeaux’s). We ask that everyone remove their baseball hats when dining inside the mansion. Thank you!
1025 Aurora Avenue
Popular Items
Location
1025 Aurora Avenue
Naperville IL
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
At Zade's Lounge, we believe sophistication is a dish best served in moderation. We believe in sipping an old fashioned on polished leather while football plays on the big screen. While old friends may raise a toast with single malt, they welcome new friends with a round of cold ones. We know that life tends to get more buttoned up as it goes along, but often times its greatest joys come from undoing a button or two. So, pull up a seat, grab a drink, and order something delicious. Tonight is only as sophisticated as you make it.