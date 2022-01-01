Go
Meson Sabika

Located just west of downtown Naperville, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the pristine four-acre estate and beautiful mansion welcome you before you reach the driveway. Whether you dine in one of the mansion’s eight dining rooms decorated in traditional Spanish décor, attend a wedding or corporate event in the pavilion, or sit out back on the patio, the cuisine of Spain and delicious drinks make for an unparalleled dining experience. For a quiet, romantic dining experience we recommend a week night reservation. The small mansion rooms fill up on the weekends, making for a more lively dining experience. Our dress code is "proper casual/casual dressy." Gentlemen, we respectfully ask that you cover up your arms (no tank tops). And ladies, we ask that the majority of your midriff is covered (no bandeaux’s). We ask that everyone remove their baseball hats when dining inside the mansion. Thank you!

1025 Aurora Avenue

Popular Items

Xtra Garlic Bread$2.75
Champiñones Rellenos$10.95
Mushroom caps filled with spinach and Manchego cheese, served with tomato basil sauce
Delicia de Chocolate$9.95
Chocolate terrine with honey
roasted walnuts and fresh raspberry sauce
Tarta Choc Y Carmelo$9.95
Kid Chicken Breast$14.95
Grilled chicken breast with French fries
Pincho dé Solomillo$10.95
Grilled beef tenderloin skewer rolled in cracked black pepper with caramelized onions & horseradish sour cream
Pollo al Limón$14.95
Sautéed chicken breast, angel hair pasta, and broccoli served with lemon cream sauce
Tarta de Pacanas$9.95
Pecan cheesecake served with bittersweet chocolate and caramel sauce
Tarta de Pera$9.95
Almond and pear pound cake, drizzled with caramel sauce, served with vanilla ice cream
Kid Tenders$7.95
Chicken Tenders with French Fries
Location

Naperville IL

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
