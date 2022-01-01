Go
Meson Tropical

Mesón Tropical serves up traditional style Dominican/ Puerto Rican Food. For many of our patrons, we offer a home cooked meal feel that connects them back to their roots. The family centric atmosphere and the traditional Dominican/ Puerto Rican dishes bring individuals from all over the state coming back for more. If you're looking for a HOME to satisfy your cravings for authentic, delicious Dominican/ Puerto Rican food - stop in or order online. Either way, we look forward to serving you!

23 E Elizabeth Ave

Location

23 E Elizabeth Ave

Linden NJ

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
