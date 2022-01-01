Go
A map showing the location of Mesquite Tex Mex - Neww

Mesquite Tex Mex - Neww

Open today 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2034 North Country Road

Wading River, NY 11792

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

2034 North Country Road, Wading River NY 11792

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Mesquite Tex Mex

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

North Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Senor Taco - Wading River

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SWR Wildcat - Concession Stand

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mesquite Tex Mex - Neww

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston