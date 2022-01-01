Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Mesquite

Go
Mesquite restaurants
Toast

Mesquite restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

TACOS • GRILL

Posados Cafe

4000 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (451 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito Dinner$11.99
Seasoned beef or chicken topped with your choice of sauce.
Bean Burrito$3.99
Burrito Bowl$12.59
Season beef or chicken, cilantro lime rice, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, Mexican cheese, and pico de gallo.
More about Posados Cafe
Item pic

 

El Fenix

3904 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seasoned Chicken Fiesta Burrito$9.49
Seasoned chicken burrito stuffed with rice, charro beans & cheddar cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.
Picadillo Beef Fiesta Burrito$9.99
Picadillo beef burrito stuffed with rice, charro beans & cheddar cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.
More about El Fenix

Browse other tasty dishes in Mesquite

Chicken Tenders

Crispy Chicken

Tacos

Enchiladas

Chicken Fajitas

Tamales

Tortilla Soup

Street Tacos

Map

More near Mesquite to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Rockwall

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Forney

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (516 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (336 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston