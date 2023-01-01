Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Mesquite

Mesquite restaurants
Mesquite restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Snuffers - Towne Crossing -

3726 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite

Takeout
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Crispy chicken breast topped with buffalo sauce, Swiss cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomatoes. Spicy.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Crispy fried chicken breast smothered in Nashville hot sauce, chopped lettuce, pickles, whipped goat cheese spread on a locally-sourced bun
Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Battered and fried chicken breast topped with ranch dressing, red cabbage, tomato, and red onion
Shell Shack - Mesquite TX

1335 North Peachtree Road, Mesquite

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.49
Crispy Chicken Breast topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickle. Served with French Fries
