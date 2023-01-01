Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chips and salsa in
Mesquite
/
Mesquite
/
Chips And Salsa
Mesquite restaurants that serve chips and salsa
TACOS • GRILL
Posados Cafe
4000 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite
Avg 3.8
(451 reviews)
Pint Salsa & Chips
$4.79
More about Posados Cafe
Snuffers - Towne Crossing -
3726 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite
No reviews yet
Chips + Salsa
$4.49
Just Chips and Salsa
Chips + Queso + Salsa
$7.29
Chips, Queso & Salsa
More about Snuffers - Towne Crossing -
