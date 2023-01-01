Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Mesquite

Go
Mesquite restaurants
Toast

Mesquite restaurants that serve fried pickles

Item pic

 

Snuffers - Towne Crossing -

3726 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$7.29
More about Snuffers - Towne Crossing -
Restaurant banner

 

Shell Shack - Mesquite TX

1335 North Peachtree Road, Mesquite

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles$6.99
Breaded dill pickle chips served with your choice of two sauces
More about Shell Shack - Mesquite TX

Browse other tasty dishes in Mesquite

Street Tacos

Nachos

Tamales

Cheese Enchiladas

Cheeseburgers

Cake

Chimichangas

Chicken Fajitas

Map

More near Mesquite to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (606 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)

Rockwall

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Forney

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (606 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Waco

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (631 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (208 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (410 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston