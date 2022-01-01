Nachos in Mesquite
Mesquite restaurants that serve nachos
Posados Cafe
4000 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite
|Primo Fiesta Nachos
|$15.79
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of (1) primo meat, Mexican cheese, beans, four sauces, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.
|Cheese Nachos
|$6.29
Tortilla chips topped with Mexican cheese, tomatoes, and jalapeños.
|Bean Nachos
|$7.09
Tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, tomatoes, and jalapeños.
Snuffers
3726 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite
|Tx Style Nachos - Small
|$7.25
Crispy tostadas covered with refried beans, your choice of ground beef or grilled chicken, melted blend of cheddae and Swiss cheeses, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, and salsa on a bed of lettuce.