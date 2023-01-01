Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
Mesquite
/
Mesquite
/
Pies
Mesquite restaurants that serve pies
El Fenix - Mesquite
3904 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite
No reviews yet
Lemon Ice Box Pie
$5.29
A slice of the El Fenix classic for over 50 years!
More about El Fenix - Mesquite
Shell Shack - Mesquite TX
1335 North Peachtree Road, Mesquite
No reviews yet
Homestyle Southern Pecan Pie
$7.99
More about Shell Shack - Mesquite TX
