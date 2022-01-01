Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sopapilla in Mesquite

Go
Mesquite restaurants
Toast

Mesquite restaurants that serve sopapilla

Sopapillas image

TACOS • GRILL

Posados Cafe

4000 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (451 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sopapillas$1.00
Crispy, Mexican flatbread, deep fried golden brown and served with honey.
More about Posados Cafe
Item pic

 

El Fenix

3904 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite

No reviews yet
Takeout
Five Sopapillas$5.29
Made fresh daily, served with honey.
More about El Fenix

Browse other tasty dishes in Mesquite

Enchiladas

Cheeseburgers

Corn Dogs

Nachos

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Mesquite to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (475 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Rockwall

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Forney

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (475 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (331 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston