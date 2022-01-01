Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sopapilla in
Mesquite
/
Mesquite
/
Sopapilla
Mesquite restaurants that serve sopapilla
TACOS • GRILL
Posados Cafe
4000 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite
Avg 3.8
(451 reviews)
Sopapillas
$1.00
Crispy, Mexican flatbread, deep fried golden brown and served with honey.
More about Posados Cafe
El Fenix
3904 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite
No reviews yet
Five Sopapillas
$5.29
Made fresh daily, served with honey.
More about El Fenix
