MESS Waffles, Etc.

Your favorite breakfast, lunch, brunch, & comfort food destination in Bryan/College Station!

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

170 Century Square Dr • $

Avg 4.7 (837 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken & Waffles - Regular$9.80
Waffle, 2 large chicken tenders, sauce
Chicken Sandwich$8.70
Up, Cluck, & Away$8.60
Fried chicken, buffalo, ranch, mac & cheese
Nutella Waffle$7.00
Regular size Nutella Waffle
Iced Coffee$2.75
Chicken & Waffles - Snack$5.60
1/2 waffle, 1 large chicken tender, sauce
Side Potatoes Bites$3.35
MESS Breakfast$9.80
Waffle with protein, eggs, potato bites, syrup
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

170 Century Square Dr

College Station TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
