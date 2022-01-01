Go
Toast

Messies Bar & Grill

Make us your last stop on River Rd.
Come in and enjoy some cold drinks and hot food!

17 North River Road

No reviews yet

Location

17 North River Road

Oregon IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Spring Valley Restaurant & Drive Thru

No reviews yet

Locally owned full- service restaurant with a drive- thru featuring Genuine Broasted Chicken. All menu items are homemade with recipes passed down generations. We provide that cozy, hometown diner experience as well as serving your busy lifestyle in our drive- thru.

Pine Creek Escape

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hairy Cow Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Local brewpub on the Rock River in Byron, IL, featuring craft beer and artisan brick oven pizza.

White Pines Lodge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston