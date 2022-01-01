Met Her At A Bar

Go
Your hip little neighborhood cafe, specializing in homemade waffle creations and other amazing brunch options! We also offer select beer and wine to pair with your food.
SANDWICHES

759 South La Brea Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (2483 reviews)

Popular Items

Wake Up Happy$19.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Mama’s Omelet$16.00
Chicken Pesto Panini$16.50
Crispy French Toast$17.00
Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
Chicken + Waffle$21.00
Breakfast Burrito$17.00
Power Chai Latte$5.50
Latte$5.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

759 South La Brea Ave

Los Angeles CA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
