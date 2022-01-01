Go
Met Him At A Bar

We are your neighborhood homemade pasta bar! We also offer a full bar with select Italian wines that pair great with our food!
Popular Items

CARBONARA$19.00
RIGATONI VODKA$18.00
BOLOGNESE$24.00
BRUSSELS SPROUTS$9.00
MEATBALLS$14.00
CACIO E PEPE$18.00
AMATRICIANA$20.00
ALFREDO$15.00
POMODORO$16.00
GARLIC BREAD$6.00
Casual
Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

801 South La Brea Ave

Los Angeles CA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
