Met Him At A Bar
We are your neighborhood homemade pasta bar! We also offer a full bar with select Italian wines that pair great with our food!
Grazie!
PASTA
801 South La Brea Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
801 South La Brea Ave
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Earthbar
Come in and enjoy!
It's Boba Time
Come in and enjoy!
Commerson
Come in and enjoy!
Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile
Chicas Tacos is open for in-restaurant dining including pickup and delivery!
Our team has been vaccinated and confirmed covid-free and we keep to the highest health standards adding extra sanitizing of work stations, self-ordering kiosks while offering contactless curbside pick up, delivery and walk up to go.
Chicas pioneered the movement of utilizing fresh, sustainable, and never-frozen ingredients in a bold yet balanced menu inspired by the vibrant flavors of Mexico. Our Chicas family is ready to serve up our fresh takes on tacos, burritos, bowls, and salads with open arms and warm hearts.