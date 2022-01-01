Metairie restaurants you'll love
Metairie's top cuisines
Must-try Metairie restaurants
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Boy's Pizza
2565 Metairie Rd, Metairie
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Logs
|$9.49
|Garlic Knots
|$5.99
|Slice - Pepperoni
|$6.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
French Press Coffee
3238 Severn Ave, Metairie
|Popular items
|Chicken Press Wrap
|$8.40
|French Press Salad
|$9.80
|GINGERBREAD La Freeze
French Truck Coffee
3420 Veterans Blvd @ Whole Foods, Metairie
|Popular items
|Cappucino
|$4.00
The classic, a shot of espresso and 6 oz of perfectly steamed milk and maybe some art
|Iced Oji
|$4.50
This cold, dark and delicious elixir is served over ice. The 12-hour Japanese cold brew that some call Jet Fuel
|Pour Over
|$3.50
A brewed to order cup of some of our finest coffee
SEAFOOD
Acme Oyster House
3000 Veterans Blvd., Metairie
|Popular items
|Fried Fish Po-boy
|$10.99
|Large Etouffee
|$12.99
|Fish Pontchartrain
|$17.99
Atomic Burger
3934 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$2.99
Real potatoes, hand cut daily and fried perfectly. Seasoned with a dash of salt, and served with your choice of sauce.
|Edamame
|$2.99
Freshly cooked soybeans seasoned with a dash of salt.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$6.89
A juicy, crispy marvel dressed with pickled cabbage, roasted garlic aioli, and dill pickles. Comes mild or hot.
CHICKEN WINGS
Bonfire Wings - Midtown
2616 Blodgett, Houston
|Popular items
|Mardi Gras Special
|$11.89
5 wings, fries, and a small fountain drink.
|10 Wings
|$13.89
10 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 2 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)
|Bonfire Special
|$17.89
10 wings, fries, and 2 boudain balls. The perfect combo!
Parran's Poboys
3939B VETERANS BLVD, Metairie
|Popular items
|Large Onion Rings
|$5.25
Freshly Cut Onions Served with Parran's Cajun Mayo on the Side
|Meatball & Spaghetti
|$10.95
Hand Rolled Meatballs Topped with Marinara Sauce Over Angel Hair Pasta
|Roast Beef
|$12.95
Slow Cooked Roast Beef in Gravy
Byblos Restaurant
1501 Metairie Road, Metairie
|Popular items
|Spinach and Lentil Soup, Cup
|$6.00
caramalized onion, cumin
|Chicken Kabob
|$18.00
Tomatoes, yogurt, lemon juice, herbs, grilled vegetables
|Vegetarian Grape Leaves
|$10.00
rice, vegetables, evoo, lemon juice
French Press Coffee
4205 Airline Hwy, Metairie
|Popular items
|Ham Egg Cheese
|$5.30
|Croissant
|$2.70
|Bacon Egg Cheese
|$4.50
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - David Drive
6920 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie
|Popular items
|Shrimp Platter
|$15.99
served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood
|Thin Catfish & Shrimp Platter
|$16.99
served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.
|Thin Fried Catfish Platter
|$13.99
World Famous Thin Fried Catfish served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Line Sandwich Co
2023 Metairie Rd, Metairie
|Popular items
|Cuban
|$15.00
local cochon de lait, sliced ham, gruyère cheese, b&b pickles, and yellow mustard on pressed french bread from maple st. patisserie, served with house salad
|Blue Line Breakfast
|$10.00
two eggs cooked to order, bacon/sausage/ham, grits/potatoes/fruit, biscuit/toast served with homemade strawberry jam
|Omelet
|$9.00
four eggs w/ cheddar or swiss, served with fruit, grits or potatoes
$7
add protein/veggie
crab, shrimp, bacon, ham, duck, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, hatch chile
$3 / $1 ea
SEAFOOD • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Martin Behrman
817 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie
|Popular items
|Bayou Pasta
|$16.99
Fried Shrimp and Crawfish Mushroom Cream Sauce
|Shrimp Platter
|$15.99
served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood
|Thin Fried Catfish Platter
|$13.99
World Famous Thin Fried Catfish served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
4316 Veterans Blvd., Metairie
|Popular items
|Taco Tuesday
|$5.00
2 tacos, side of rice, beans, chips, and salsa
|Tailgate Fajita Pack
|$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
|Fajita Pack
|$39.99
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
French Press Coffee
2120 David Dr, Metairie
|Popular items
|Sausage Egg Cheese
|$4.50
|Mocha Latte
|Buffalo Wrap
|$9.20
SANDWICHES
Ruby Slipper Cafe
2700 Metairie Road, Metairie
|Popular items
|Southern Breakfast
|$11.50
Two eggs any style, stone ground grits, applewood-smoked bacon, buttermilk biscuit and a fried green tomato
|Chicken St. Charles
|$15.00
Fried chicken over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce
|Banana Fosters Pain Perdu
|$13.00
A New Orleans brunch favorite! French bread French toast, covered with rum-flambeed banana, raisins & butter caramel sauce. Served with Applewood-Smoked Bacon.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Riccobono's Peppermill
3524 Severn Ave, Metairie
|Popular items
|Chicken Cobb
|$15.00
Tender grilled chicken breast, crisp bacon, tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, and boiled egg
|2 Eggs as you like
|$7.00
Served with choice of protein, bread and side
|Pasta and Meatballs
|$14.00
Two of our delicious Peppermill meatballs served over capellini pasta and served with our homemade Sicilian gravy.
Little Tokyo Causeway
2300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie
|Popular items
|Snow Crab Roll
|$5.95
Snow crab, asparagus and avocado.
|Crunchy Roll
|$5.95
Snowcrab, asparagus and crunchy pieces inside.
|Metairie Roll
|$6.00
Tuna, snow crab, avocado and eel sauce on top.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
City Greens
600 Metairie Rd, Metairie
|Popular items
|Turkey & Avocado
|$10.95
sliced turkey, avocado, bacon, shaved
onion, romaine, mixed greens, dijon aioli 830 cal
|Beet Street
|$10.50
sous-vide beets, carrot, goat cheese, honey-roasted walnuts, mixed greens, romaine, lemon basil vinaigrette 470 cal (GF, V)
|Thai Peanut Shrimp
|$11.50
gulf shrimp, basil, cilantro, carrot, cucumber, peanuts, spinach, spicy thai peanut sauce 490 cal
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Joe's Cafe
3616 N Causeway Blvd, Metairie
|Popular items
|Joe’s All American Burger
|$8.99
Half-pound of ground chuck grilled to perfection, stacked with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and red onions.
|Country Breakfast
|$8.08
2 eggs, choice of sausage, smoked sausage, bacon or ham, grits or hash browns with toast, biscuit or croissant*
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$5.48
Scrambled eggs, cheese, and meat, served on a flour tortilla. Comes with one sour cream and one salsa
Cafe Equator
2920 Severn Avenue, Metairie
Ruby Slipper Cafe
4236 Veterans Blvd, Metairie