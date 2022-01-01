Metairie restaurants you'll love

Metairie restaurants
Toast
  • Metairie

Metairie's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Bagels
Middle Eastern
Must-try Metairie restaurants

Fat Boy's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Boy's Pizza

2565 Metairie Rd, Metairie

Avg 4.3 (1297 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mozzarella Logs$9.49
Garlic Knots$5.99
Slice - Pepperoni$6.99
French Press Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

French Press Coffee

3238 Severn Ave, Metairie

Avg 3 (81 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Press Wrap$8.40
French Press Salad$9.80
GINGERBREAD La Freeze
French Truck Coffee image

 

French Truck Coffee

3420 Veterans Blvd @ Whole Foods, Metairie

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Cappucino$4.00
The classic, a shot of espresso and 6 oz of perfectly steamed milk and maybe some art
Iced Oji$4.50
This cold, dark and delicious elixir is served over ice. The 12-hour Japanese cold brew that some call Jet Fuel
Pour Over$3.50
A brewed to order cup of some of our finest coffee
Acme Oyster House image

SEAFOOD

Acme Oyster House

3000 Veterans Blvd., Metairie

Avg 4.3 (1706 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Fish Po-boy$10.99
Large Etouffee$12.99
Fish Pontchartrain$17.99
Atomic Burger image

 

Atomic Burger

3934 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Fries$2.99
Real potatoes, hand cut daily and fried perfectly. Seasoned with a dash of salt, and served with your choice of sauce.
Edamame$2.99
Freshly cooked soybeans seasoned with a dash of salt.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$6.89
A juicy, crispy marvel dressed with pickled cabbage, roasted garlic aioli, and dill pickles. Comes mild or hot.
Bonfire Wings - Midtown image

CHICKEN WINGS

Bonfire Wings - Midtown

2616 Blodgett, Houston

Avg 3 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mardi Gras Special$11.89
5 wings, fries, and a small fountain drink.
10 Wings$13.89
10 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 2 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)
Bonfire Special$17.89
10 wings, fries, and 2 boudain balls. The perfect combo!
Parran's Poboys image

 

Parran's Poboys

3939B VETERANS BLVD, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Large Onion Rings$5.25
Freshly Cut Onions Served with Parran's Cajun Mayo on the Side
Meatball & Spaghetti$10.95
Hand Rolled Meatballs Topped with Marinara Sauce Over Angel Hair Pasta
Roast Beef$12.95
Slow Cooked Roast Beef in Gravy
Byblos Restaurant image

 

Byblos Restaurant

1501 Metairie Road, Metairie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spinach and Lentil Soup, Cup$6.00
caramalized onion, cumin
Chicken Kabob$18.00
Tomatoes, yogurt, lemon juice, herbs, grilled vegetables
Vegetarian Grape Leaves$10.00
rice, vegetables, evoo, lemon juice
French Press Coffee image

 

French Press Coffee

4205 Airline Hwy, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ham Egg Cheese$5.30
Croissant$2.70
Bacon Egg Cheese$4.50
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - David Drive image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - David Drive

6920 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie

Avg 4.5 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp Platter$15.99
served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood
Thin Catfish & Shrimp Platter$16.99
served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.
Thin Fried Catfish Platter$13.99
World Famous Thin Fried Catfish served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.
Blue Line Sandwich Co image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Line Sandwich Co

2023 Metairie Rd, Metairie

Avg 4.4 (521 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban$15.00
local cochon de lait, sliced ham, gruyère cheese, b&b pickles, and yellow mustard on pressed french bread from maple st. patisserie, served with house salad
Blue Line Breakfast$10.00
two eggs cooked to order, bacon/sausage/ham, grits/potatoes/fruit, biscuit/toast served with homemade strawberry jam
Omelet$9.00
four eggs w/ cheddar or swiss, served with fruit, grits or potatoes
$7
add protein/veggie
crab, shrimp, bacon, ham, duck, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, hatch chile
$3 / $1 ea
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Martin Behrman image

SEAFOOD • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Martin Behrman

817 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie

Avg 3.8 (145 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bayou Pasta$16.99
Fried Shrimp and Crawfish Mushroom Cream Sauce
Shrimp Platter$15.99
served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood
Thin Fried Catfish Platter$13.99
World Famous Thin Fried Catfish served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

 

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

4316 Veterans Blvd., Metairie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Tuesday$5.00
2 tacos, side of rice, beans, chips, and salsa
Tailgate Fajita Pack$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
Fajita Pack$39.99
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
French Press Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

French Press Coffee

2120 David Dr, Metairie

Avg 4.2 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage Egg Cheese$4.50
Mocha Latte
Buffalo Wrap$9.20
Ruby Slipper Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe

2700 Metairie Road, Metairie

Avg 4.5 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Southern Breakfast$11.50
Two eggs any style, stone ground grits, applewood-smoked bacon, buttermilk biscuit and a fried green tomato
Chicken St. Charles$15.00
Fried chicken over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce
Banana Fosters Pain Perdu$13.00
A New Orleans brunch favorite! French bread French toast, covered with rum-flambeed banana, raisins & butter caramel sauce. Served with Applewood-Smoked Bacon.
Riccobono's Peppermill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Riccobono's Peppermill

3524 Severn Ave, Metairie

Avg 4.2 (602 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Cobb$15.00
Tender grilled chicken breast, crisp bacon, tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, and boiled egg
2 Eggs as you like$7.00
Served with choice of protein, bread and side
Pasta and Meatballs$14.00
Two of our delicious Peppermill meatballs served over capellini pasta and served with our homemade Sicilian gravy.
Little Tokyo Causeway image

 

Little Tokyo Causeway

2300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Snow Crab Roll$5.95
Snow crab, asparagus and avocado.
Crunchy Roll$5.95
Snowcrab, asparagus and crunchy pieces inside.
Metairie Roll$6.00
Tuna, snow crab, avocado and eel sauce on top.
City Greens image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

City Greens

600 Metairie Rd, Metairie

Avg 4.7 (376 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey & Avocado$10.95
sliced turkey, avocado, bacon, shaved
onion, romaine, mixed greens, dijon aioli 830 cal
Beet Street$10.50
sous-vide beets, carrot, goat cheese, honey-roasted walnuts, mixed greens, romaine, lemon basil vinaigrette 470 cal (GF, V)
Thai Peanut Shrimp$11.50
gulf shrimp, basil, cilantro, carrot, cucumber, peanuts, spinach, spicy thai peanut sauce 490 cal
Joe's Cafe image

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Joe's Cafe

3616 N Causeway Blvd, Metairie

Avg 4 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Joe’s All American Burger$8.99
Half-pound of ground chuck grilled to perfection, stacked with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and red onions.
Country Breakfast$8.08
2 eggs, choice of sausage, smoked sausage, bacon or ham, grits or hash browns with toast, biscuit or croissant*
Breakfast Quesadilla$5.48
Scrambled eggs, cheese, and meat, served on a flour tortilla. Comes with one sour cream and one salsa
Main pic

 

Cafe Equator

2920 Severn Avenue, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Ruby Slipper Cafe

4236 Veterans Blvd, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Map

Map

