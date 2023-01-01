Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Metairie American restaurants you'll love

Metairie restaurants
Must-try American restaurants in Metairie

Atomic Burger image

SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Atomic Burger

3934 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie

Avg 4 (395 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Fry Side Deal$4.89
A serving of our hand-cut fries with your choice of sauce, and a regular drink.
Atomic Burger$5.99
A classic, perfected: american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and our signature A.B. sauce.
Jamburger$7.99
A rich combination of mayo, american cheese, and bacon-onion jam.
More about Atomic Burger
Parran's Poboys image

 

Parrans Po-boys Metairie - 3939 Veterans Blvd

3939B VETERANS BLVD, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Small Onion Rings$2.95
Freshly Cut Onions Served with Parran's Own Cajun Mayo on the Side
Large Onion Rings$5.95
Freshly Cut Onions Served with Parran's Cajun Mayo on the Side
Fried Catfsh$10.95
Fish seasoned with Parran's Yellow Corn Flour Mix
More about Parrans Po-boys Metairie - 3939 Veterans Blvd
Banner pic

 

LOFT18 - Metairie

3128 METAIRIE ROAD, Metairie

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about LOFT18 - Metairie
5216 Bar & Grill image

 

5216 Bar & Grill

5216 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about 5216 Bar & Grill

