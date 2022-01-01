Metairie breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Metairie
French Press Coffee
4205 Airline Hwy, Metairie
|Popular items
|Scone
|$2.90
|Iced Coffee
|Ham Egg Cheese
|$5.30
More about Blue Line Sandwich Co
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Line Sandwich Co
2023 Metairie Rd, Metairie
|Popular items
|Blue Line Breakfast
|$10.00
two eggs cooked to order, bacon/sausage/ham, grits/potatoes/fruit, biscuit/toast served with homemade strawberry jam
|Burrito
|$14.00
smoked pork, diced ham, bacon, eggs, peppers, onions, potatoes & spinach wrapped in "hola nola" wheat tortilla and grilled, served w/cotija and sriracha sour cream
|Turkey Sandwich
|$15.00
house-roasted turkey breast, avocado, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts and dijon-mayo on toasted 7 grain. served with house salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
French Press Coffee
2120 David Dr, Metairie
|Popular items
|Turkey Avocado Press
|$8.50
|Sausage Egg Cheese
|$4.50
|Latte
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
SANDWICHES
Ruby Slipper Cafe
2700 Metairie Road, Metairie
|Popular items
|Three Little Pigs Omelet
|$13.50
Applewood-smoked bacon, ham & sausage with swiss cheese. Served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
|$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
|Bread Pudding Pancakes
|$12.00
Buttermilk pancakes with white chocolate bread pudding and cinnamon sugar, topped with white chocolate whiskey cream sauce, served with applewood-smoked bacon
More about Riccobono's Peppermill
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Riccobono's Peppermill
3524 Severn Ave, Metairie
|Popular items
|2 Eggs as you like
|$7.00
Served with choice of protein, bread and side
|Parmigiana
|$15.00
Golden Fried, laced with Italian red gravy, mozzarella and parmesan... served with spaghetti
|Chicken Panne and Fettucine
|$18.00
Tender chicken breast breaded in our homemade bread crumbs fried till golden and served with fettucine alfredo
More about Joe's Cafe
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Joe's Cafe
3616 N Causeway Blvd, Metairie
|Popular items
|Double Pork Chop Breakfast
|$10.17
Grilled or Fried double pork chop, 2 eggs, grits or hash browns with bread of choice.
|Side Grits Small
|$1.37
Creamy Grits such a Southern Staple served in cup or bowl.
|Joe’s All American Burger
|$8.99
Half-pound of ground chuck grilled to perfection, stacked with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and red onions.