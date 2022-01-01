Metairie breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Metairie

French Press Coffee image

 

French Press Coffee

4205 Airline Hwy, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Scone$2.90
Iced Coffee
Ham Egg Cheese$5.30
Blue Line Sandwich Co image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Line Sandwich Co

2023 Metairie Rd, Metairie

Avg 4.4 (521 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blue Line Breakfast$10.00
two eggs cooked to order, bacon/sausage/ham, grits/potatoes/fruit, biscuit/toast served with homemade strawberry jam
Burrito$14.00
smoked pork, diced ham, bacon, eggs, peppers, onions, potatoes & spinach wrapped in "hola nola" wheat tortilla and grilled, served w/cotija and sriracha sour cream
Turkey Sandwich$15.00
house-roasted turkey breast, avocado, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts and dijon-mayo on toasted 7 grain. served with house salad
French Press Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

French Press Coffee

2120 David Dr, Metairie

Avg 4.2 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Avocado Press$8.50
Sausage Egg Cheese$4.50
Latte
Ruby Slipper Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe

2700 Metairie Road, Metairie

Avg 4.5 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Three Little Pigs Omelet$13.50
Applewood-smoked bacon, ham & sausage with swiss cheese. Served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
Bread Pudding Pancakes$12.00
Buttermilk pancakes with white chocolate bread pudding and cinnamon sugar, topped with white chocolate whiskey cream sauce, served with applewood-smoked bacon
Riccobono's Peppermill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Riccobono's Peppermill

3524 Severn Ave, Metairie

Avg 4.2 (602 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
2 Eggs as you like$7.00
Served with choice of protein, bread and side
Parmigiana$15.00
Golden Fried, laced with Italian red gravy, mozzarella and parmesan... served with spaghetti
Chicken Panne and Fettucine$18.00
Tender chicken breast breaded in our homemade bread crumbs fried till golden and served with fettucine alfredo
Joe's Cafe image

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Joe's Cafe

3616 N Causeway Blvd, Metairie

Avg 4 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Double Pork Chop Breakfast$10.17
Grilled or Fried double pork chop, 2 eggs, grits or hash browns with bread of choice.
Side Grits Small$1.37
Creamy Grits such a Southern Staple served in cup or bowl.
Joe’s All American Burger$8.99
Half-pound of ground chuck grilled to perfection, stacked with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and red onions.
