Metairie cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Metairie
French Press Coffee
3238 Severn Ave, Metairie
|Popular items
|CARAMEL La Freeze
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.50
|French Press Salad
|$9.80
French Truck Coffee
3420 Veterans Blvd @ Whole Foods, Metairie
|Popular items
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
Our house Chai blended with steamed milk for far east delight. For a little extra boost, add a shot of espresso to make it a dirty Chai
|Cafe Au Lait
|$4.25
Our take on a New Orleans Classic. Hot coffee and chicory with steamed milk
|Cortado
|$3.75
Cuts right up the middle, half espresso & half milk for a perfect balanced experience
French Press Coffee
4205 Airline Hwy, Metairie
|Popular items
|Scone
|$2.90
|Iced Coffee
|Ham Egg Cheese
|$5.30
French Press Coffee
2120 David Dr, Metairie
|Popular items
|Turkey Avocado Press
|$8.50
|Sausage Egg Cheese
|$4.50
|Latte
Joe's Cafe
3616 N Causeway Blvd, Metairie
|Popular items
|Double Pork Chop Breakfast
|$10.17
Grilled or Fried double pork chop, 2 eggs, grits or hash browns with bread of choice.
|Side Grits Small
|$1.37
Creamy Grits such a Southern Staple served in cup or bowl.
|Joe’s All American Burger
|$8.99
Half-pound of ground chuck grilled to perfection, stacked with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and red onions.