Metairie cafés you'll love

French Press Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

French Press Coffee

3238 Severn Ave, Metairie

Avg 3 (81 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CARAMEL La Freeze
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.50
French Press Salad$9.80
French Truck Coffee image

 

French Truck Coffee

3420 Veterans Blvd @ Whole Foods, Metairie

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Chai Latte$5.00
Our house Chai blended with steamed milk for far east delight. For a little extra boost, add a shot of espresso to make it a dirty Chai
Cafe Au Lait$4.25
Our take on a New Orleans Classic. Hot coffee and chicory with steamed milk
Cortado$3.75
Cuts right up the middle, half espresso & half milk for a perfect balanced experience
French Press Coffee image

 

French Press Coffee

4205 Airline Hwy, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Scone$2.90
Iced Coffee
Ham Egg Cheese$5.30
French Press Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

French Press Coffee

2120 David Dr, Metairie

Avg 4.2 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Avocado Press$8.50
Sausage Egg Cheese$4.50
Latte
Joe's Cafe image

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Joe's Cafe

3616 N Causeway Blvd, Metairie

Avg 4 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Double Pork Chop Breakfast$10.17
Grilled or Fried double pork chop, 2 eggs, grits or hash browns with bread of choice.
Side Grits Small$1.37
Creamy Grits such a Southern Staple served in cup or bowl.
Joe’s All American Burger$8.99
Half-pound of ground chuck grilled to perfection, stacked with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and red onions.
