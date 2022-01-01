Metairie seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Metairie
More about Acme Oyster House
SEAFOOD
Acme Oyster House
3000 Veterans Blvd., Metairie
|Popular items
|Boom Boom Shrimp
|$8.99
|Captain's Platter
|$39.99
|Fried Shrimp Po-boy
|$11.99
More about New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - David Drive
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - David Drive
6920 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie
|Popular items
|Thin Catfish & Shrimp Platter
|$16.99
served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.
|Bayou Pasta
|$16.99
Fried Shrimp and Crawfish Mushroom Cream Sauce
|Shrimp Platter
|$15.99
served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood
More about New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Martin Behrman
SEAFOOD • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Martin Behrman
817 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie
|Popular items
|Thin Fried Catfish Platter
|$13.99
World Famous Thin Fried Catfish served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.
|Bayou Pasta
|$16.99
Fried Shrimp and Crawfish Mushroom Cream Sauce
|Shrimp Platter
|$15.99
served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood
More about Riccobono's Peppermill
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Riccobono's Peppermill
3524 Severn Ave, Metairie
|Popular items
|2 Eggs as you like
|$7.00
Served with choice of protein, bread and side
|Parmigiana
|$15.00
Golden Fried, laced with Italian red gravy, mozzarella and parmesan... served with spaghetti
|Chicken Panne and Fettucine
|$18.00
Tender chicken breast breaded in our homemade bread crumbs fried till golden and served with fettucine alfredo