Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Brulee in
Metairie
/
Metairie
/
Brulee
Metairie restaurants that serve brulee
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
French Press Coffee
3238 Severn Ave, Metairie
Avg 3
(81 reviews)
Creme Brulee La Freeze
More about French Press Coffee
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
French Press Coffee
2120 David Dr, Metairie
Avg 4.2
(506 reviews)
Creme Brulee Latte
Creme Brulee Latte
Creme Brulee La Freeze
More about French Press Coffee
Browse other tasty dishes in Metairie
Shrimp Salad
Poboy
Cappuccino
Beef Salad
Mozzarella Sticks
Grilled Chicken
Pudding
Chicken Tenders
More near Metairie to explore
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Mandeville
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Kenner
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Gretna
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Slidell
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Harvey
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Chalmette
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Marrero
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
La Place
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Houma
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
Avg 4.4
(111 restaurants)
Gulfport
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(855 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(520 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(339 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(228 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston