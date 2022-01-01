Burritos in Metairie
Metairie restaurants that serve burritos
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Line Sandwich Co
2023 Metairie Rd, Metairie
|Burrito
|$14.00
smoked pork, diced ham, bacon, eggs, peppers, onions, potatoes & spinach wrapped in "hola nola" wheat tortilla and grilled, served w/cotija and sriracha sour cream
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
4316 Veterans Blvd., Metairie
|Illegal Chicken Burrito
|$16.50
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
|Regular Chicken Burrito
|$6.95
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
|Kids Burrito
|$5.50