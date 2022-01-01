Burritos in Metairie

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Line Sandwich Co

2023 Metairie Rd, Metairie

Avg 4.4 (521 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito$14.00
smoked pork, diced ham, bacon, eggs, peppers, onions, potatoes & spinach wrapped in "hola nola" wheat tortilla and grilled, served w/cotija and sriracha sour cream
More about Blue Line Sandwich Co
Item pic

 

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

4316 Veterans Blvd., Metairie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Illegal Chicken Burrito$16.50
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
Regular Chicken Burrito$6.95
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
Kids Burrito$5.50
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito

