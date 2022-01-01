Cake in Metairie

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French Press Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

French Press Coffee

3238 Severn Ave, Metairie

Avg 3 (81 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
King Cake$3.75
More about French Press Coffee
French Press Coffee image

 

French Press Coffee

4205 Airline Hwy, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bundt Cake$3.00
Cake Pop$2.50
Wedding Cake Latte
More about French Press Coffee
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

City Greens

600 Metairie Rd, Metairie

Avg 4.7 (376 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cake Jar: Cinnamon Toast Brunch$5.95
layers of cinnamon streusel cake, nutmeg-spiced apples, and cinnamon whipped cream
Cake Jar: Blueberry Cream & Lemon$5.95
layers of lemon cake, blueberry mascarpone and lemon-y whipped cream
More about City Greens

