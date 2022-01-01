Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Metairie

Metairie restaurants
Metairie restaurants that serve calamari

Cafe Equator

2920 Severn Avenue, Metairie

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pad Cha Calamari$14.99
Calamari topped with flash-fried bamboo shoot, fresh garlic, thai chili, kafir lime leaf and basil in spicy sweet basil sauce <very spicy>
Lemongrass Calamari Salad$10.99
Blanched squid flavored with finely chopped lemongrass, red onions, tomatoes, cilantro and mint leaf (depends on availability) in spicy lime juice dressing served over fresh romaine <medium spicy>
Fried Calamari$10.99
Lightly battered fried calamari, served with Thai sweet chili sauce
SEAFOOD • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

New Orleans Hamburger and Seafood Company

817 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie

Avg 3.8 (145 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$7.99
