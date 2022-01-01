Calamari in Metairie
Cafe Equator
2920 Severn Avenue, Metairie
|Pad Cha Calamari
|$14.99
Calamari topped with flash-fried bamboo shoot, fresh garlic, thai chili, kafir lime leaf and basil in spicy sweet basil sauce <very spicy>
|Lemongrass Calamari Salad
|$10.99
Blanched squid flavored with finely chopped lemongrass, red onions, tomatoes, cilantro and mint leaf (depends on availability) in spicy lime juice dressing served over fresh romaine <medium spicy>
|Fried Calamari
|$10.99
Lightly battered fried calamari, served with Thai sweet chili sauce