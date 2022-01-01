Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai tea in Metairie

Go
Metairie restaurants
Toast

Metairie restaurants that serve chai tea

French Press Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

French Press Coffee House

3238 Severn Ave, Metairie

Avg 3 (81 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Tea$0.00
More about French Press Coffee House
French Press Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

French Press Coffee House

2120 David Dr, Metairie

Avg 4.2 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Tea$0.00
More about French Press Coffee House

Browse other tasty dishes in Metairie

Muffins

Edamame

Cappuccino

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Mozzarella Sticks

Pies

Waffles

French Fries

Map

More near Metairie to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (871 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (527 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston